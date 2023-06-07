Parker Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Parker Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 183,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 7.4% of Parker Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Motco raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

BNDX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,071. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $51.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

