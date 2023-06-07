Parker Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Parker Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,000. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Parker Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Parker Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,511,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,360,000 after buying an additional 669,318 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,159,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,423,000 after buying an additional 791,889 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,827,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,510,000 after purchasing an additional 368,820 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,741,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,128,000 after purchasing an additional 123,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 657,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,256,000 after purchasing an additional 36,909 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

BLV stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.27. 282,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,734. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.42. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

