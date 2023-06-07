Parker Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,346 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Parker Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,276 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,658 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $136.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,949,668. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.10 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.11. The company has a market cap of $240.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

