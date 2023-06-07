Parker Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,390 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parker Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.61. 1,381,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,153. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $121.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.91.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

