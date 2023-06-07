Parker Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Parker Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,909 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Starbucks comprises approximately 0.6% of Parker Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,200,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,157. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.35 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $112.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.04 and its 200 day moving average is $103.67.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.