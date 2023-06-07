Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 737,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,801,000 after buying an additional 510,432 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 980,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,294,000 after buying an additional 471,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after acquiring an additional 411,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

Paychex Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.91. The company had a trading volume of 171,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,120. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.89 and its 200-day moving average is $113.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.