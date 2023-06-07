Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 737,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,801,000 after buying an additional 510,432 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 980,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,294,000 after buying an additional 471,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after acquiring an additional 411,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

Paychex Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.91. The company had a trading volume of 171,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,120. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.89 and its 200-day moving average is $113.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

