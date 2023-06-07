Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,990,000 after acquiring an additional 30,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.25. 5,043,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,457,850. The company has a market cap of $143.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.64. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

