Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $4.01 Million Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 486,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,289,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,166 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after buying an additional 721,997 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,851,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after buying an additional 103,859 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,829,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 337,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,555,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after buying an additional 109,795 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PSLV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.04. 2,673,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,474. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

