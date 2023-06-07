Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $6.63 Million Stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control accounts for 0.9% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITRN. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,857,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after buying an additional 67,370 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,256,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,550,000 after purchasing an additional 183,037 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,978,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:ITRN traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 42,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,362. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.54%.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

