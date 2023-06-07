Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $8.08 Million Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,945 shares during the quarter. Sony Group makes up 1.1% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Trading Down 2.4 %

SONY stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.68. The company had a trading volume of 734,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,697. The stock has a market cap of $120.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.06. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $100.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average of $87.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. Research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

