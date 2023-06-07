Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $65.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,522,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,065,340. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $136.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

