Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,830 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,656,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,913,000 after purchasing an additional 141,372 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,123,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,734,000 after purchasing an additional 533,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,087,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,359,000 after purchasing an additional 188,471 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $105.14. 1,173,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,752. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.18. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

