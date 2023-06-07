Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,101 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 1.47% of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KCCA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 102.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 215,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 109,300 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC raised its stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 64.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,834,000 after buying an additional 674,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC raised its stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 4,592,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,704,000 after buying an additional 87,890 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KCCA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,321. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $236.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.18. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $27.44.

About KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.