Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 96,656 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,656 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in AerCap by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,115,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,032,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in AerCap by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AerCap by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 738,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,060,000 after purchasing an additional 142,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AER traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.79. 988,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.49. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $66.85.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AER. Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

