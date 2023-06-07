Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. Allstate comprises 0.8% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 981.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.22. 1,325,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.08. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.58. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $142.15.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

