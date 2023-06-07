Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.88

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.88 and last traded at $60.84, with a volume of 1299910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Pentair Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 244,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,698,000 after purchasing an additional 161,514 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

