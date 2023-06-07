Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,806 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Performance Food Group worth $13,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PFGC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PFGC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.43. The company had a trading volume of 81,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,117. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.07. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

