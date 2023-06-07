Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.89. 17,347,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,019,875. The stock has a market cap of $219.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

