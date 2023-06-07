PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:PFL opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $9.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 14.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 143,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

