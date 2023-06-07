PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:PFL opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $9.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL)
