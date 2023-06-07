Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,204 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOND. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $91.59. 37,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,726. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $97.81.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

