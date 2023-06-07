Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.40.

PINS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $118,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $118,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,648 shares of company stock valued at $4,201,799 over the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 198,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.