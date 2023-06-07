Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. 51,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,452. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. Pioneer High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $7.53.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHT. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 108,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208,137 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.