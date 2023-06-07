Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MAV)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 29,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,016. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $9.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAV. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 149,756 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1,032.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 242,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 221,239 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

