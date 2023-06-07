Polen Capital Management LLC Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Polen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

Shares of NYSE MYTE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.92. 89,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,465. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Featured Stories

