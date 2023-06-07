Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.60

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$25.60 and last traded at C$25.50, with a volume of 4408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBL shares. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Pollard Banknote Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$681.88 million, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.80.

Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement

Pollard Banknote ( TSE:PBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.80 million. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 7.46%. On average, analysts expect that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 0.8265487 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Insider Transactions at Pollard Banknote

In other news, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00. Company insiders own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.