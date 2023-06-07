Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $241.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54.

In other Potbelly news, CFO Steven Cirulis purchased 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,026.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 327,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,092.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Potbelly news, CEO Robert D. Wright bought 5,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,079.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cirulis purchased 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $26,026.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 327,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,092.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,202 shares of company stock worth $133,880. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter worth $87,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

