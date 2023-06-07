PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Up 4.9% on Insider Buying Activity

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $23.16 and last traded at $22.96. Approximately 59,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 359,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

Specifically, Director Brett Lee Paschke acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $141,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $231,647.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PRA Group news, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly purchased 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $149,985.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brett Lee Paschke purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $141,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,647.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 54,925 shares of company stock worth $1,044,210 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PRA Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.90 million, a PE ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.17.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.95). The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.52 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.50%. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in PRA Group by 106.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in PRA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 147.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 4,535.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

