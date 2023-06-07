Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $162.61

Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $162.61 and last traded at $160.88, with a volume of 4100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $796.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter.

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

