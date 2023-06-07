Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 26,917 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,631,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.08.

Insider Activity

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $450.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,242. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $448.77 and its 200-day moving average is $438.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $463.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Stories

