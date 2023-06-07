Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 40,045 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,593,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,184,005,000 after buying an additional 110,026 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,496,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,754,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Caterpillar Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $8.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.93. 4,033,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

