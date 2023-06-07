Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 77,173 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,001,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock traded up $5.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.95. The stock had a trading volume of 803,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.15.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

