Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Makes New $13.94 Million Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 170,539 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,940,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,450,495,000 after acquiring an additional 121,666 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after buying an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,991,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $958,232,000 after buying an additional 329,802 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,795,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $718,982,000 after acquiring an additional 288,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,230,000 after purchasing an additional 434,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Price Performance

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,624,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330,896. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.69. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $108.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.