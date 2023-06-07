Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 125,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,495,000. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.6% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $4.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.98. 2,670,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,916. The company has a market cap of $302.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.25.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.