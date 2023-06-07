Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 202,611 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 202,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $75.75. 1,574,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,223. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

