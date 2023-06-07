Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,105 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6,966.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,468,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after buying an additional 1,077,638 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.64. 4,049,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,898,313. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

