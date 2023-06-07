Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 465,048 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,939,000. Walmart accounts for about 2.6% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,524,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Walmart by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after buying an additional 1,104,427 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.91. 4,029,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,193,598. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.09. The company has a market capitalization of $404.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.90 and a 52-week high of $154.64.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 196,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $27,263,020.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,084,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,147,128,119.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 196,916 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $27,263,020.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,084,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,147,128,119.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,404,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,188,792,473 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.31.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

