Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis grew its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 365,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Progress Software were worth $18,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $210,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $210,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,998 shares of company stock worth $4,031,322. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progress Software Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $61.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.09.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.39%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Featured Stories

