ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.25

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.25 and last traded at $68.63, with a volume of 85100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.52.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average of $71.63. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,051,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 218,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after buying an additional 38,478 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 34,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.