ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up to $2.56

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.68. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 14,035,703 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $537,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $831,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $7,460,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

