Providence First Trust Co Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Providence First Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $48.66. The stock had a trading volume of 154,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,435. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0726 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

