Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 5,063 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 698,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.89% of Columbia Banking System worth $21,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLB. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 11.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of COLB stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 644,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,569. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 60.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Further Reading

