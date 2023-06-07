Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 4,478 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.71% of CVB Financial worth $25,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $847,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $551,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CVB Financial stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. 419,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,501. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.36. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $138.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

