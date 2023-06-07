Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,364 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,560 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $26,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 156.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $704,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.39.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. 639,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,047. The company has a market cap of $20.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $597.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $151.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.