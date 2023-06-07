Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $22.67 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.10% of Vulcan Materials worth $22,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 80,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after buying an additional 35,268 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 190.5% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.08.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.12. 221,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,882. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.96 and its 200-day moving average is $180.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $206.67.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Stories

