Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $24.28 Million Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 331,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,111 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Maximus were worth $24,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Maximus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $156,515.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,501.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maximus stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $83.24. The stock had a trading volume of 60,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,934. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average of $77.22. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

