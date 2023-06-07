Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $27.52 Million Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 1.14% of McGrath RentCorp worth $27,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,867,000 after purchasing an additional 36,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,606,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,708,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,349,000 after buying an additional 37,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,601,000 after buying an additional 18,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,440,000 after buying an additional 15,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGRC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th.

MGRC stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.81. 33,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,818. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $73.29 and a 1-year high of $111.70.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $127,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $127,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $166,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,300 shares of company stock valued at $403,410. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

