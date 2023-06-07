Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $33.56 Million Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $33,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,525 shares of company stock valued at $431,918 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CW shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.80.

Shares of CW stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.59. The stock had a trading volume of 37,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,230. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $182.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.