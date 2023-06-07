Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.19% of Aramark worth $20,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 578.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,613,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,038 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,807,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,146 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,004,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4,311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,547,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,890 shares during the period.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.47. The company had a trading volume of 322,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 46.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARMK. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.27.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

