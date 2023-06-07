Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.26% of Graco worth $29,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Graco by 2,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 19.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the third quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $1,198,044.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,089.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $507,474.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $1,198,044.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,089.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,658 shares of company stock worth $5,138,923 in the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GGG. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

NYSE GGG traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.35. 204,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,935. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $81.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.88 and its 200-day moving average is $71.05.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

