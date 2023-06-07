Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 1,200 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $21,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 406,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBOE stock traded down $3.34 on Wednesday, hitting $131.72. 847,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

